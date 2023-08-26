New handball court unveiling at Shawver Park Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Shawver park, in El Paso's lower Valley, will now have a new handball court.

The city will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the park Saturday morning starting at 10:30 am for the new improvement project.

It is a three-wall handball exhibition and the public will also get the chance to meet El Pasoan Luis “Lucho” Cordova, a nationally top-rated professional handball player.

The project was funded through a community development block grant.