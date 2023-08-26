Skip to Content
One dead after crash in El Paso’s lower valley Saturday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is dead following a crash in El Paso's lower valley.  According to police, the collision happened at Loop 375 North at Zaragoza. 

The call came in just after 1 am Saturday morning. 

Police confirm Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene. 

First responders have not said if there are other injuries at this time. 

All eastbound lanes are closed on Loop 375 East at Padres, follow detour.

