Lockdown lifted at Eastlake High School

By
Published 12:07 PM

Update: Socorro ISD officials say that the lockdown is lifted. Investigators found no evidence to support the rumor that a person was on campus carrying a gun. Students will continue with the rest of their day on a modified schedule.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Eastlake High School is on lockdown. Socorro Independent School District officials notified parents of the situation Wednesday morning.

"The school remains on lockdown as a precaution due to a report that a student overheard a rumor of an individual allegedly having a weapon on campus," the district told parents. "At this time in the investigation, no weapon has been found. Police are continuing their work to ensure the safety of students and staff."

The district is asking all parents to avoid the campus. Officials say that they will not allow any student to leave during the lockdown.

"Students are under the supervision of faculty and staff. We will provide an update once more information becomes available."

Emma Hoggard

