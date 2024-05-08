Only on ABC-7: Border Patrol ride along in Sunland Park, NM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Thursday only on ABC-7, extra perspective on the daring journey migrants make to get across the U.S.-Mexico border.

In the close-knit community of Sunland Park, New Mexico agents grapple with the highest volume of migrant encounters in the El Paso sector.

According to a spokesperson with El Paso Border Patrol, agents are seeing roughly 940 encounters per day. Many encounter human smugglers and migrants attempting to evade arrest in the Sunland Park area.

"They [migrants] believe that there is actually a safe passage. But the reality is that our agents are seeing a different story everyday, there are multiple challenges many dangers when you cross the border illegally," said Claudio Herrera-Baeza, Border Patrol Agent, Spokesperson.

ABC-7's Brianna Perez took a ride with Border Patrol to see how they maintain community safety and respond to border crossings in the area.

“American Dream or Border Nightmare?” airs Thursday on ABC-7 at 10.