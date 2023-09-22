Skip to Content
Organ Mountain football team honoring Abe Romero one year after his death

Organ Mountain player Abe Romero
Organ Mountain player Abe Romero
today at 2:52 PM
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Friday night, Organ Mountain High School will honor Abe Romero, the student who died after suffering an injury on the football field last year.

Romero, who was the team captain, was hospitalized last August after collapsing during a game against Deming.

An autopsy report revealed Romero died as a result of a blunt head trauma injury he received during the game.

He was airlifted to University Medical Center where he died three weeks later.

The Organ Mountain booster club will have a balloon send off before the football game against Centennial at 5:30 p.m. at the Field of Dreams.

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

