Crime Stoppers of El Paso is asking for your help in identifying suspects in fatal house party shooting

Published 4:48 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for any tips related to last weekend's house party shooting that left two teens dead.

Police say a teen homecoming party that took place at a Vrbo rental house at 12300 Tierra Inca Dr. turned deadly just after 1 a.m. last Sunday.

They say someone fired multiple shots into a crowd, killing 19-year-old Eliel Omar Bultron Hernandez, and wounding 14-year old Julia Worthington, who died days later, now making this case capital murder.

No arrests have been made at this time. 

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS).

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

