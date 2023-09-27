SWAT trying to get person to come out of El Paso house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department SWAT team is surrounding a house on Arizona and Brown, blocks from El Paso High School.

Police officers tried to detain the person during a traffic stop earlier today. The person, who has not been identified, ran away. The gang unit tried for several hours to find the person.

The SWAT team continues to surround the house.

El Paso High School, Wiggs Middle School, and Lamar Elementary School were placed on lockdown for most of the day due to increased police presence in the area. Students have since been dismissed for the day.

