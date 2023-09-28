22-year-old El Paso woman charged with human smuggling

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Erika Martinez September 22, 2023 after officials say she smuggled two Honduran citizens into the country.

The alleged smuggling incident happened on September 15, when deputies with the Targeted Response Unit responded to a house on the 1500 block of Blackfoot in eastern El Paso County.

The deputies watched surveillance video from the house and found the two migrants. They later identified and found Martinez. She was detained, then released the same day as deputies continued to investigate the incident.

On September 21, deputies got arrest warrants for Martinez. When they arrested her at her house the next day, they charged her with two counts of human smuggling. They booked her into the El Paso County Jail on a combined $20,000 bond.