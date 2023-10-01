Skip to Content
El Paso Police identify man killed in a motorcycle crash in West El Paso

EPPD on the scene of a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon
EPPD on the scene of a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon
today at 2:30 PM
Published 2:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say 19-year-old Diego Ivan Benjamin Martinez was riding his Yamaha motorcycle north along the 3300 block of N. Mesa when he collided with a Volkswagen Tiguan.

It happened about 2:18 p.m. Friday, September 29.

Special Traffic Investigators determined Martinez hit the Volkswagen on the passenger side as the driver pulled onto the motorcycle's path.

Both Martinez and the driver of the Volkswagen were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Police say Martinez died Saturday from his injuries.

This is the city's 56th traffic fatality in 2023, compared to 53 in 2022.

Yvonne Suarez

