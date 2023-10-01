Skip to Content
Top Stories

UTEP Women’s Soccer falls 1-0 to Jax State

UTEP Athletics
By
New
Published 7:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas, (KVIA) -- UTEP Women's soccer loses in a close home match to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 1-0.

The loss drops the Miners to 1-10, and are still looking for a win in conference play. They currently sit at 0-3-1 in Conference USA games.

UTEP led the game in total shots 11 to eight over Jax State, however were unable to capitalize on their opportunities.

The lone goal in the game came in the 34th minute.

Miners next match is Saturday, October 7th here in El Paso.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content