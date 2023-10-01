UTEP Women’s Soccer falls 1-0 to Jax State

EL PASO, Texas, (KVIA) -- UTEP Women's soccer loses in a close home match to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 1-0.

The loss drops the Miners to 1-10, and are still looking for a win in conference play. They currently sit at 0-3-1 in Conference USA games.

UTEP led the game in total shots 11 to eight over Jax State, however were unable to capitalize on their opportunities.

The lone goal in the game came in the 34th minute.

Miners next match is Saturday, October 7th here in El Paso.