El Paso immigration attorney addresses immigration system challenges

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has raised concerns about criminal groups operating in the El Paso and Juarez region, spreading false information that endangers the lives of migrants for profit. These rumors have led to the misconception that the U.S.-Mexico border is open for illegal immigration.

In a statement issued by CBP, it was revealed that in fiscal year 2023, the El Paso sector witnessed over 389,000 migrant encounters through August. The numbers remained significant in September, with an average of 1,270 encounters per day. During the first quarter, encounters peaked at over 2,700 migrants daily.

CBP particularly notes the increase in asylum seekers, with a noticeable influx from Venezuela near Cesar Chavez Highway. Additionally, there has been a rise in single adult migrants attempting to evade arrest in the desert areas of Sunland Park, New Mexico.

CBP emphasizes its commitment to enforcing immigration laws, stating, "Individuals and families who attempt to enter the United States without authorization, and who are unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States, will be quickly removed and are subject to a minimum five-year bar on reentry as well as potential prosecution for repeated reentry."

The situation at the border underscores the ongoing challenges within the immigration system. Kathleen Campbell Walker, an immigration attorney and former National President and General Counsel of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and Board of Governors member, emphasized the urgent need for immigration policy reform. She pointed out that the immigration system has been at a pivotal breaking point for several years: by dysfunction, bureaucratic delays, and a lack of comprehensive approaches.

Walker highlighted the humanitarian crisis along the border, with people seeking refuge in the United States facing unimaginable challenges. She says, Central American countries are in crisis, and there are no logical immigration pathways to address the situation effectively.

Walker noted a significant shift in recent years, with various country crises, especially in Central America, leading people to view getting to the border as a way to gain work authorization and enter the U.S.

Walker's message to the public is clear: "Please put pressure on Congress to be accountable."

According to CNN, the border security issue has become a complicating factor for the Senate, with many Republicans seeking to amend the STOP GAP bill to address the situation.