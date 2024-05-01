Skip to Content
Latest audit in City Council gas card usage presented to Financial Oversight and Audit Committee

KVIA
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso's Chief Internal Auditor, Edmundo Calderon, presented his new report on taxpayer-funded gas card usage by members of City Council from the years 2020 and 2021.

ABC-7 reported on the numbers found within the report on Monday.

These new audits ABC-7 obtained are from 2020 and 2021, and they show similar spending habits from Hernandez, who is running for mayor, and Rodriguez, who is currently running for the County Commissioner Precinct 1 seat as a Republican.

The findings show that in 2020, Hernandez's gas card was used to spend $1,700 -- the highest among all city reps that year. A close second was Rodriguez, with a bit less than $1,700. In third place was former District 2 Representative Alexsandra Annello, with almost $1,400. The rest of the city representatives at the time spent less than $400 combined. 

Listed is an entire breakdown of KVIA's coverage of the gas card audits, and subsequent follow ups from April 2023 till the publishing of this article.

APRIL 2023

Internal audit investigates city council's use of taxpayer-funded purchasing, gas cards

ABC-7 Xtra: Audit finds inconsistencies in taxpayer-funded gas cards

MAY 2023

El Paso City Council discusses "excessive" use of city representatives' taxpayer-funded gas cards

City Representative Hernandez addresses questions on alleged "excessive" use of city-issued fuel card

New report on El Paso representatives' use of taxpayer-funded gas cards

El Paso representative hosts gas card giveaway

ABC-7 obtains video showing husband of El Paso City representative using taxpayer-funded gas card

Ethics complaint filed against El Paso District 3 representative following gas card misuse controversy

How did former District 6 City Rep. Claudia Rodriguez spend $7,555.48 of taxpayer money in one day?

Mayor Leeser: Auditor felt 'pressured' to 'change his report' on taxpayer-funded gas card audit

El Paso City Council votes to have outside counsel search for independent investigator to look into purchasing and gas card audit findings

El Paso D.A. says his office never declined EPPD investigation into misuse of city gas cards

JUNE 2023

El Paso Rep. Hernandez accounts for 40% of taxpayer-funded gas purchases in 2023, audit says usage "appears excessive"

City council working lunches that cost El Paso taxpayers $17,000+ since 2022 now off the table

Rep. Hernandez refunds City of El Paso $6,700 for "excessive" gas card use, records show

JULY 2023

El Paso City Manager terminates elected officials' use of taxpayer-funded gas card

Ethics Commission finds City Representative Hernandez violated City Ethics Code

El Paso auditor does further analysis of council members’ use of gasoline cards; information being withheld for now

El Paso D.A. says his office never declined EPPD investigation into misuse of city gas cards

AUGUST 2023

El Paso city representatives Kennedy, Annello respond to ethics complaints

Annello fuel card complaint dismissed by city ethics commission

OCTOBER 2023

Ethics complaint against El Paso Rep. Brian Kennedy withdrawn

FEBRUARY 2024

FBI El Paso is done investigating city representatives’ use of taxpayer-funded gas cards

MARCH 2024

El Paso City Rep. Hernandez claims she didn’t lie when she said she was the only one who used her gas card

APRIL 2024

Audit reveals more "excessive" gas card usage from city representatives in 2020, 2021

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

