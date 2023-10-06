Skip to Content
Top Stories

Fire burning a warehouse in South-Central El Paso

By
New
Published 4:59 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A fire broke out in South-Central El Paso Friday afternoon.

This is happening at a warehouse on Magoffin and North Lee, according to the El Paso Fire Department. The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is located at the same intersection.

The fire is classified as severe at this time.

There are no injuries reported right now. We will learn more soon and update this article.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content