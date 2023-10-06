Fire burning a warehouse in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A fire broke out in South-Central El Paso Friday afternoon.

This is happening at a warehouse on Magoffin and North Lee, according to the El Paso Fire Department. The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is located at the same intersection.

EPFD crews responding to a condition 3 fire at a warehouse on Magoffin and N Lee.



No injuries reported at this time. PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/SZqERAH27D — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) October 6, 2023

The fire is classified as severe at this time.

There are no injuries reported right now. We will learn more soon and update this article.