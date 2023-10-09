Skip to Content
Motorcyclist loses control, dies in Las Cruces crash

Published 9:49 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 24-year-old Christian Joe Franco is dead after a motorcycle crash in Las Cruces early Monday morning.

The collision happened near the intersection of South Main Street and Wyatt Drive.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Las Cruces Department of Public Safety.

Franco died at the scene. Investigators believe he lost control of his motorcycle as he was going north on Main. He was wearing a helmet, according to officials.

Emma Hoggard

