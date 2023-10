LAS CRUCES, Texas (KVIA) -- A person who had been barricaded inside a house on the 400 block of Wildcat Canyon in Las Cruces since 9:00 Monday morning has come out.

Police say that the SWAT situation ended at 3:45 p.m.

No one was injured in the confrontation and the subject is now in custody, according to police.

Officials say there is no further danger to the public.