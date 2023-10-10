Customs and Border Protection resumes cargo processing at Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Customs and Border Protection will resume cargo processing at Bridge of the Americas. This is after a three week suspension that began on September 18 due to the migrant surge.

Bridge of the Americas cargo will be open from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In a statement released by the CBP, they say: "CBP continues to encourage members of the trade community to consider other nearby commercial cargo facilities located at the Ports of Ysleta, Marcelino Serna (Tornillo), and Santa Teresa. Hours of operation at Tornillo and Santa Teresa remain extended to ensure the safe and orderly processing of cargo and support the needs of the trade community."

Members of the trade and traveling public can monitor border wait times at the CBP website. Information is updated hourly.