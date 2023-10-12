Two migrants charged with assaulting National Guard soldier in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas DPS officials say that two Venezuelan migrants are facing assault charges after they rushed at and pushed a National Guard soldier.

The alleged assault happened October 11, 2023, just before 10:30 a.m. at Gate 36 along the border barrier.

Officials say 38-year-old Karla Dividay Matar Jaimes rushed at the soldier and grabbed his neck while 33-year-old Yoel Jesus Guerra Urdaneta grabbed his leg. The soldier fell into concertina wire and injured his leg. Investigators have not yet explained the motive behind the alleged attack. They did not identify the soldier.

Officials charged Matar with assault. She is being charged at large because she is traveling with minors. They charged Guerra with assault and booked him on a $3,500 bond.