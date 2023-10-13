“I almost feel more scared now”: El Pasoan shares her story of traveling out of Israel

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Lori Gaman and her husband are back home after being stuck in Israel, when Hamas militants began their attack on Saturday, October 7th.

Gaman said she was on a trip with her husband, sister, father and their spouses.

They had originally planned to fly home Saturday, October 14th, but their plans changed.

Gaman and her husband flew from Tel Aviv, to Budapest, to Munich, into Denver, and finally back to El Paso. They arrived right around 12:30 a.m.

Gaman described to ABC-7 what it was like staying so close to where attacks took place.

"We were woken by sirens at about 6:30 in the morning. And we're really when it first happened, we were just in disbelief. We kind of just stayed in our room and then it happened again, and then we thought, we better call the front desk and find out what's going on."

The family was staying in Tel Aviv when the attacks from Hamas militants began. Gaman said the city is about 30 minutes from where the violence was taking place.