Multi-vehicle crash in the Lower Valley sends three to the hospital and leaves three dead

today at 7:44 PM
Published 12:54 PM

UPDATE - The crash happened near the intersection of South Americas Avenue and South Zaragoza Road in El Paso's Lower Valley.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators respond to a multiple vehicle crash Saturday morning that left three people dead and sent three to area hospital with critical injuries.

It happened about 8:25 a.m. Saturday at Zaragoza and Americas in Far East El Paso.

Police say four vehicles were involved. Three people in their 20s were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Three people have been confirmed dead as a result of the crash according to police.

The bridge at Americas heading south is closed to all traffic for the next hours while the investigation is conducted and the debris is cleared from the roadway.

Westbound traffic is still accessible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available on-air and online.

Yvonne Suarez

