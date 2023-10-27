El Paso court grants convicted murderer bond for this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A jury convicted Nicholas Negrete Peters on one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault Friday.

A source with information on this case tells ABC-7 that soon after the conviction, the judge in the 243rd District Court granted Peters bond for the weekend to get his affairs in order. The court scheduled a sentencing hearing for Monday.

Peters is convicted of murdering Infant Pacheco in August of 2018. At the time, ABC-7 reported that Peters started arguing with his younger brother Jonathan. When the fight turned physical, court documents state that Pacheco intervened and Peters shot him.

Officers initially booked Peters into the El Paso County Jail in 2018 on a $1.2 bond.