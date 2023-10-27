Skip to Content
Law firm introduces East El Paso's first solar powered privately owned office tower

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Friday, Scherr Law hosted a "Flip the Switch" ceremony for East El Paso's first solar powered privately owned office tower.

The law firm says that the Vista Hills Office Property, located on the 1700 block of Lee Trevino Drive, is the tallest building on the eastside.

In addition to solar power, the building also features charging ports for electric cars.

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar was given the honor of ceremonially "flipping the switch," introducing the building's new technology.

City representatives and county commissioners were also in attendance to witness the moment.

ABC-7 was at the ceremony and captured the moment on camera.

Attorney Jim Scherr collaborated with The Broker Company to bring this idea to life.

