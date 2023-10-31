Convicted El Paso murderer sentenced to 30 years in jail

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The man accused of shooting his brother and killing his friend in 2018 got a combined 30 years in prison today.

Nicholas Negrete Peters admitted to shooting his brother, Jonathan, and his friend, Dimitri Pacheco, on a 911 call. Peters can be heard seemingly upset and asking for an ambulance for the two victims.

The jury sentenced him to 30 years and a $10,000 fine for murder; and 15 years and $10,000 fine for the aggravated assault charge. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Peters was convicted Friday of murder for Pacheco's death and aggravated assault for his brother who survived.

The jury deliberated just under two hours after defense attorney Jeep Darnell had character witnesses tell the jury about Peters' kind heart and helpful attitude. The defense witness list numbered close to a dozen and included Peters' family, church pastors, friends from UTEP, and others.

The prosecution called on Pacheco's mother and siblings to talk about Dimitri's character. They spoke about his humor, love for family, and his "happy-go-lucky" ways.

The 243rd District Court was filled to about half capacity Tuesday. Prosecutors noted that Peters' brother Jonathan, who was the other victim, was not present.