ABC-7 Xtra: Tracking Migrants in Your Neighborhood

SUNLAND PARK, NM (KVIA) -- In the close-knit community of Sunland Park, a town of fewer than 20,000 residents, lies an immense challenge. This town grapples with one of the highest volumes of illegal border crossings. However, the residents, Border Patrol agents, and Sunland Park Police Department officers work hand in hand to maintain community safety.

Every day, residents watch as apprehensions unfold, with the Air and Marine Black Hawk helicopter often appearing on the horizon.

Our ABC7 reporter, Isabella Martinez, joined Agent Fidel Baca on a Border Patrol ride-along to gain a deeper understanding of their responsibilities. The day began early at 7:30 am when the initial call came in.

Agents aboard the Black Hawk, tracking migrants from the air, guided the ground agents to the exact location of the border crossers, “If you keep heading north, it's going to be the school right under your nose. There should be an apartment complex on the Northwest corner of the west coast."

As they arrived, students could be seen strolling along the sidewalks, waiting for their school buses. In the same vicinity, Border Patrol apprehended four migrants. For some of these individuals, it wasn't their first encounter with the authorities. When an agent asked a migrant how many times he'd been caught, he responded with, "four or five times."

Meanwhile, another man was on a journey to reunite with his two daughters in Florida, after he had to return to Mexico due to his father's passing.

Border Patrol swiftly provided them with wristbands and expedited the process, all in an effort to ensure the safety of the local residents. Agent Fidel Baca emphasized, "It's especially crucial here in the neighborhood where we need to take control of the situation and make sure the community remains safe."

In less than an hour, agents were called back to the same area, this time for an apprehension occurring right on school grounds. Two men jumped the fence into the schoolyard, closely pursued by an agent on an ATV.

These individuals arrived from Nayarit, Mexico, with no connections in the United States. When asked how they had arrived, they responded with, “walking and walking..."

A different scenario unfolded along McNutt Road, where agents spotted more men suspected to be undocumented immigrants. Their presence was caught by cameras, however agents didn't witness them entering illegally. Agent Baca explained how this approach is different, "We have to ensure we identify ourselves as Border Patrol agents and initiate questioning," he clarified.

After a few questions, the men admitted to crossing illegally and hiding in a dumpster, allowing the agents to continue with their arrest.

Agents must always remain vigilant, Baca stressed. "Who is this person that I'm dealing with? One of the big things is look at their demeanor. Look at the ears, especially the cauliflower ears. You know, I was going to tell me, you know, this guy can fight and this guy here has been doing it for a long time. So at that moment, I'm going to raise my alert”"

Effective communication is essential. Border Patrol agents maintain constant coordination with the Sunland Park Police, who offer their support as needed.

Police Chief Eric Lopez of Sunland Park Police Department explains, "Maybe they're being what we call disorderly, not cooperating with the Border Patrol agents, then they'll call for back up and we will respond."

The community often plays a vital role, with residents usually being the first to report unusual activities. "Even though I know they may not steal anything," one resident shares, "they just going through or passing by. It's scary sometimes…"

According to Chief Eric Lopez, 89% of daily calls reporting suspicious activity made by residents are related to migrants. However, he added, "There haven't been issues with violence towards the residents or owners. It appears they're just trying to make it from point A to point B."

Amid these challenges, both agents and officers strive to balance safety and dignity. Baca reflected, "I was taught myself that if you want respect, you give respect." They aim to respect the dignity of the migrants but also remain prepared to escalate when necessary.