El Paso Police charge 20-year-old with murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An investigation into an apparent accidental shooting has ended with a murder charge.

Officers arrested and charged 20-year-old Leonardo Larios with murder. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $750,000 bond.

On November 1, 2023, officers went to a local hospital after receiving reports of an accidental shooting. The victim, 20-year-old Dominic Marcos Arellano, was in surgery at the time.

During the course of the investigation, Crimes Against Persons detectives discovered "inconsistencies" with Larios' story of the shooting, when compared with surveillance video, police officials say. Arellano died at the hospital and officers charged Larios with murder.

Police say the shooting happened on the 3700 block of Hueco Avenue in Central El Paso.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about what led up to the alleged murder.