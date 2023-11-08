Jury deliberating fate of El Paso brothers accused of murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Closing arguments ended today in the trial of two brothers accused in a December 202 murder. The jury is now deliberating.

Chris and Randy Martel were arrested in the Dallas area and extradited after police say the brothers killed 27-year-old Julio Minjares.

Minjares was shot dead outside of his ex-girlfriend's home after several scuffles that night, investigators say.

The victim came back the last time with reputed gang members wielding machetes allegedly looking for another fight. The Martels are claiming self defense.

The defense team argued that most of the blood found at the crime scene belonged to the brothers.

"I shot out of fear," Chris Martel stated in court.

The prosecution argued that by the time the Martels shot and killed Minjares, the gang members had already run away and that the brothers therefore cannot claim self defense.