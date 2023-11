El Paso County Constable deputies arrest fugitive wanted for crimes including aggravated sexual assault of a child

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and a 'criminal warrant for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person reckless bodily injury,' was arrested by El Paso County Constable Office Precinct 3 deputies.

Hector Martinez, 45, was discovered at the 100 block of Chelsea.

Deputies were alerted to an active warrant for Martinez on a personal recognizance bond.

Martinez was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $75,000 bond.