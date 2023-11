UPDATE: Missing person has been located, Silver Alert cancelled.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing person in El Paso, according to officials.

Police say Margarita Garcia Aguilera is the woman that has been reported missing.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information about the person that's been reported missing.

Police says anyone with any information is urged to call (915) 832-4400.