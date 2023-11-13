Bomb threat against Irvin High causes campus evacuation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesperson with the El Paso Independent School District tells ABC-7 that students at Irvin High School were escorted off campus after the school received a bomb threat.

EPISD Police are working with local law enforcement to investigate the threat and review the school for safety threats. Students are waiting in an area near campus for police to search the school.

The school sent out an alert to parents at about 9 a.m.

The district tells ABC-7 that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to students.

ABC-7 is working to learn about where the alleged threat originated.