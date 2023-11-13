Skip to Content
Top Stories

Bomb threat against Irvin High causes campus evacuation

By ,
Updated
today at 10:09 AM
Published 10:13 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesperson with the El Paso Independent School District tells ABC-7 that students at Irvin High School were escorted off campus after the school received a bomb threat.

EPISD Police are working with local law enforcement to investigate the threat and review the school for safety threats. Students are waiting in an area near campus for police to search the school.

The school sent out an alert to parents at about 9 a.m.

The district tells ABC-7 that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to students.

ABC-7 is working to learn about where the alleged threat originated.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Emma Hoggard

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content