One person killed after motorcycle crash in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has been killed in a motorcycle crash in east El Paso Sunday morning, according to police.

It happened in a neighborhood at St Paul Place and St Dominic Drive, which is near the intersection of N. Zaragoza Road and Vista Del Sol Drive.

Police say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in this crash.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene.

We're working to learn more information about the crash, and we'll keep you updated both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as it comes into our newsroom.