Stabbing reported near Bassett Place, police investigate

today at 6:35 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police responded to a reported stabbing at 6101 Gateway Boulevard West just after 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police say it happened near the Ross Dress for Less store at Bassett Place.

El Paso Fire dispatch confirms one person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No word on any arrests, the investigation in ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is made available.

Yvonne Suarez

