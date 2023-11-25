17-year-old man taken into custody following standoff in Far East El Paso

UPDATE-- Officials with the El Paso Police Department confirmed a suspect was taken into custody following an hourslong standoff in Far East El Paso.

Police described the suspect as a 17-year-old man.

According to a spokesperson with EPPD, the barricaded suspect was wanted for an aggravated robbery that happened early Saturday morning.

The first incident occurred at a McDonald's drive-thru near the neighborhood. Police said a man was robbed at gunpoint and vehicle was stolen.

EPPD was able to locate the vehicle nearby after witnesses alerted authorities. They reportedly saw the suspect leaving the vehicle near Honey Point Dr.

A warrant was obtained for the suspect.

Officers made multiple attempts to get the suspect out, but he was barricaded inside the home for hours.

Eventually the suspect was taken into custody. No injuries were reported in either incident.

El Paso Police have not yet said the charges the suspect will face.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department's SWAT team and crisis management team is responding to a call of a wanted person who is barricaded inside a home.

It's happening at the block 14200 Honey Point Dr., which isn't far from Pebble Hills High School.

The El Paso Police Department says they first got the call at 7:49 a.m. to assist Pebble Hills Patrol Officers who were already on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned both on-air and online at KVIA.com for updates as soon as they come into our newsroom.