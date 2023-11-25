Skip to Content
Three shot, one dead after shooting in Red Sands area

today at 12:45 PM
Published 12:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff Office were called to the Red Sands area in far east El Paso after reports of shots fired.

It happened at 9 p.m. on Friday night.

Deputies found one 18-year-old man had been shot and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Mauricio Ellas died of his injuries about 10:45 p.m. according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies through their investigation found two other males were also injured in the shooting and taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The El Paso County Sheriff's investigators are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact their office at 915-832-4408.

Yvonne Suarez

