SWAT team responding to barricaded person in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department's SWAT team and crisis management team is responding to a call of a wanted person who is barricaded inside a home.

It's happening at the block 14200 Honey Point Dr., which isn't far from Pebble Hills High School.

The El Paso Police Department says they first got the call at 7:49 a.m. to assist Pebble Hills Patrol Officers who were already on the scene.

