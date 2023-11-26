Early morning shooting leaves one injured, police continue to investigate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Members of the El Paso Police Department's Gang Unit are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar in east El Paso early Sunday morning.

Police say a 30-year-old man received non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a bar at 1515 Lee Trevino just before 2 a.m.

The gang unit's investigation determined an argument between members of two different gangs escalated into a fight.

A struggle ensued after police say the suspect pulled out a gun and the victim tried to disarm him.

Several other fights erupted and police say additional shots were fired outside the bar.

If you have any information on the fights, you are asked to call police at 915-832-4400 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.