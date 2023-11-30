Special rescue teams save two teens, dog exploring El Paso storm drain

Update: El Paso Fire says they saved two teenagers and a dog. They had been exploring the sewer when they got stuck.

This afternoon, crews successfully rescued, with no injuries, two people and a dog at Phoenix and Del Monte.



Apparently, two teenagers were exploring the sewer system with their pet dog when they eventually required assistance to exit.



Scene turned over to law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/rNQMRNQJ8u — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) December 1, 2023

