Special rescue teams save two teens, dog exploring El Paso storm drain

El Paso Fire Department
today at 5:06 PM
Update: El Paso Fire says they saved two teenagers and a dog. They had been exploring the sewer when they got stuck.

Update: Two people and one dog were successfully rescued from a storm drain.

No injuries were reported.

The drain is located at Phoenix Avenue and Del Monte Street in the Lower Valley.

Animal Services and law enforcement were at the scene.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department's Special Rescue crews are trying to get two people out of a storm drain.

A spokesperson alerted the public to the trapped people and the rescue attempt Thursday afternoon.

The drain is located at Phoenix Avenue and Del Monte Street in the Lower Valley.

The EPFD spokesperson says no one has been reported injured.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene of the rescue. Check back for updates.

Emma Hoggard

