Franklin High placed on ‘hold protocol’ amid heightened law enforcement presence in the area

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Franklin High School administrators issued an alert to parents Wednesday morning warning the campus had been placed on a "hold protocol."

"The Hold was prompted by an incident in the vicinity of campus involving local law enforcement," the alert to parents stated.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the school. We are working to learn what prompted the heightened law enforcement presence in the area.

"As a precaution, El Paso ISD Police will remain present on the campus and are in communication with local law enforcement and first responder agencies," the alert also stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.