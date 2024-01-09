Clint ISD says former student brought weapon onto campus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Clint ISD has claimed a former student entered the Early College Academy campus with a weapon. The student was escorted off campus by deputies and resource officers. The school has not reported anyone as hurt.

You can read the statement in full below:



Dear Clint ISD Early College Academy Families, This is Holly Garza, Principal of CECA

I believe it is important to inform you of situations on our campus, even if your child may not have been directly impacted. Today a former student came onto our campus without authorization.

School administrators, the school resource officer, and the local Sheriff's Department responded and the student was escorted from the vicinity. Through the course of the investigation, it was alleged that this individual had a weapon in his possession.

I want to assure you that appropriate legal actions will be considered, but federal law prohibits us from sharing any of the specific information. I am grateful to the students who reached out to a trusted adult to report this information.

Clint ISD and our local law enforcement partners take very seriously the safety of our students. We will have additional security on campus for the rest of the week.

If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out to me.