‘Explosive device’ found at magistrate court in Deming

Update: The City of Deming says an explosive device was found. A spokesperson issued the following statement.

"An explosive device was found at 920 S. Silver Street. Authorities are on the scene and are taking necessary precautions to ensure public safety. There is a possibility of a second device in the area. Therefore, we strongly advice everyone to avoid travel in the vicinity until further notice." City on Deming

Update: A spokesperson for the Luna County Magistrate Court released the following statement Monday morning.

"A security incident occurred early today at the Luna County Magistrate Court building in Deming. Law enforcement is investigating. The magistrate court is closed for the day, and as a precaution the district court in Deming also is closed today. Please contact law enforcement for additional information." New Mexico Courts

DEMING, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police are warning people to avoid the area of 912 south Silver between the magistrate court and the probation office in Deming, New Mexico.

A spokesperson says that there is police activity in that area.

Deming, NM-Due to police activity, we are asking the public to use alternative routes in the area of 912 south Silver between the magistrate court and the probation office. Follow us on social media for the latest on this. pic.twitter.com/EUjYLXpt7L — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 22, 2024

ABC-7 is working to learn what caused the increased police presence in Deming.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.