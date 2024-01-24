Dolphin Terrace, Parkland Pre-K locked down Monday after reports of ‘unidentified person’
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dolphin Terrace Elementary and Parkland Pre-K Schools were placed on lockdown Monday morning after administrators got reports of an unidentified person on one of the campuses. A spokesperson says the lockdown was a precautionary measure.
The lockdown was lifted after an investigation. Students and staff remained in classrooms throughout the ordeal.
The Ysleta Independent School District issued the following statement:
"As a precautionary measure, Dolphin Terrace Elementary School and Parkland Pre-K School were placed on lockdown this morning following a report of an unidentified person on campus. Ysleta ISD security and the El Paso Police Department were immediately notified. An investigation was conducted, and the lockdown was subsequently lifted. Students and staff were instructed to remain in classrooms."Ysleta Independent School District