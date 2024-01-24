Dolphin Terrace, Parkland Pre-K locked down Monday after reports of ‘unidentified person’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dolphin Terrace Elementary and Parkland Pre-K Schools were placed on lockdown Monday morning after administrators got reports of an unidentified person on one of the campuses. A spokesperson says the lockdown was a precautionary measure.

The lockdown was lifted after an investigation. Students and staff remained in classrooms throughout the ordeal.

The Ysleta Independent School District issued the following statement: