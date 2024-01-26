Skip to Content
Crane smashes through car at Central El Paso school

today at 4:21 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crane tipped over and smashed through a car and a fence at the Young Women's STEAM Academy Friday afternoon.

An El Paso Independent School District spokesperson tells ABC-7 that no one was injured and no buildings were damaged in the incident.

The spokesperson explains that a contractor was performing work on an HVAC system when the crane tipped over into an adjacent parking lot at CCTE, damaging the fence that separates the campuses.

The schools are located in Central El Paso.

