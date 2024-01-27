Skip to Content
UTEP welcomes new exhibit to Chihuahuan Desert Gardens Saturday

Published 5:32 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The UTEP campus is welcoming a new exhibit to it's Chihuahuan Desert Gardens Saturday.

The new exhibition unveils the surprising connection between humans and ducks.

It's called "A Waddle Through Time: Ducks, People, and the Conservation Odyssey.”

The university invites visitors to embark on a historical excursion that spans centuries, offering a unique perspective on the evolution of the human and duck dynamic.

It's taking place from 1-3 p.m. at the Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens on the UTEP campus.

Brianna Perez

