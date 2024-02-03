Watch: Sunday Mass by the Diocese of El Paso, February 4, 2024
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is proud to partner with the Diocese of El Paso to bring our viewers Sunday Mass February 4, 2024. This week's Mass can be viewed exclusively online.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is proud to partner with the Diocese of El Paso to bring our viewers Sunday Mass February 4, 2024. This week's Mass can be viewed exclusively online.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.