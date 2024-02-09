CBP agents checking flowers for possible dangers ahead of Valentine’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP agricultures specialists are checking flowers from Mexico before crossing into the U.S., due to some items and plants being prohibited from crossing the border.

Agents check for pests, bug and diseases that could be carried over by Mexican flowers.

In a press release, a CBP official explained what agents are checking for, and the business ahead of Valentine's Day.

“Vigilant CBP agriculture specialists are hard at work making certain that any imported floral arrangements are free from insects, pests or disease, ensuring our nation’s economic prosperity," said Hector Mancha, CBP Director of Field Operations in El Paso.

Travelers are instructed to declare and show agents at the border any items they are planning to bring into the U.S. before crossing, to allow agents to track what's coming in and out of the country.

CBP has information on which flowers and plants aren't allowed into the U.S. here.