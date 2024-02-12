El Paso woman shares story of finding herself in between a law enforcement pursuit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - ABC-7 spoke with Nicole Davis, a woman spoke on her experience being stuck by a vehicle being pursued by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers.

Davis shared images with ABC-7, showing the scene from Monday morning. The pictures show a wheel torn off the car that was being pursued. Davis said her vehicle suffered minor damage to the back bumper. The images also showed a truck that damaged in the crash.

According to Davis, she was waiting at the corner of Schuster and N. Mesa Street to drop her daughter off at El Paso High School.

She said her vehicle was then hit from the back, the car eventually stopped, and Davis said that several people began running out of the car.

Texas DPS, Border Patrol, police and fire crews were all on the scene, according to Davis.

"Pursuits like this can lead to, I mean, much greater loss and damage. I mean, you know, you can't pursue you shouldn't pursue people at this rate of speed when they're walking to school," Davis explained.

ABC-7 has reached out to Texas DPS for more information on what happened Monday morning.