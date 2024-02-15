El Paso Marathon set to take off this Sunday!

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- This Sunday, February 18, is the highly anticipated El Paso Marathon kicking off at 7 a.m. They offer a variety of races, including a full marathon, half marathon, 5K, and a kids dash, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

The El Paso Marathon is also an opportunity to explore the rich history of the El Paso County. The route covers historic sites in San Elizario, Ysleta, and Socorro.

The marathon starts in San Elizario and the half marathon and 5K kick off at the County Coliseum.

According to Jim Weddell, the marketing director for the El Paso Marathon, over 3,500 people are expected to participate in this year's event. However, there's still time to join in on the fun! Online registration is open until tomorrow, Friday, February 16. They will also have in person registration on Saturday at the County Coliseum.

If you’re not a runner and you still want to take part, they are also looking for volunteers and cheerleaders to cheer on the runners! Jorge Vecerra, a participant says:“Every time that we're running, as you know, sometimes we're struggling and seeing people cheering you up, it brings you energy.”

