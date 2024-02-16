18 high school welding teams to compete for over $50,000 in scholarships at Sun City Welding Academy

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Today, The Sun City Welding Academy will host 18 high school welding teams from West Texas and New Mexico for the 3rd Annual Texas High School Welding Series Build Off. This event will offer students the chance to showcase their skills and compete for scholarships totaling over $50,000.

Scott Herndon, the event organizer and owner of Sun City Welding Academy, highlights this competition is to raise awareness about the welding industry, which is currently facing a shortage of skilled workers. He says the students will become certified welders through participation, “We're going to be looking at their skill set, seeing how they participate as a team, seeing you know, how they are on their construction side, reading drawings and actually putting it together as a fabrication.”

Today's event will feature scholarship sponsors from various companies, including James and Luther Incorporated. Rick Luther, the President and Owner of James and Luther Incorporated, says he is always looking to support and identify local talent, “People think that if you want heavy industrial stuff done here in El Paso, you got to outsource it to other places other than El Paso. But I'm a strong component of making sure that I know that we have good talent in El Paso.”

The competition will also give students an opportunity to network with industry professionals and explore potential career opportunities in the welding field.

If you are interested in learning more about welding careers, Sun City Welding Academy (6940 Commerce Ave.) hosts an open house every month, offering a hands-on experience of the industry.