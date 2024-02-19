Canutillo ISD recommending combining Davenport Elementary School with Bill Childress Elementary next school year to their school board

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Administrators with Canutillo ISD addressed dozens of parents inside Deanna Davenport Elementary School Monday night.

The district informed families of Davenport that they will be recommending combining Davenport Elementary with Bill Childress Elementary to their school board.

Childress Elementary is about 3.5 miles from Davenport Elementary, according to Google Maps.

If approved, the change would go into effect in the 2024-2025 school.

The change would effectively close the doors to Davenport Elementary if the school board votes to approve the recommendation.

Davenport Elementary school is the oldest operating elementary school in the district, according to Monday's presentation. It opened its doors to students in 1990.

Also in Monday's presentation, was informing the parents of a bond vote in May 2024. If approved, part of the plans would be to rebuild and relocate Davenport Elementary to the Enchanted Hills subdivision.

The district stated this was a "last resort" decision to make this recommendation to their school board.

Canutillo ISD cited issues with funding and a dip in enrollment as some of the reasons for the recommendation.

The recommendation and vote will be made by the school board on Tuesday, February 27th, according to Canutillo ISD spokesman Gustavo Reveles.