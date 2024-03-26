Clendenin Elementary students sent home due to carbon monoxide, expected to return tomorrow

Update: EPISD administrators released the following statement:

"Normal operations will resume Wednesday, March 27, at Clendenin Elementary School after the campus was evacuated Tuesday afternoon to allow personnel from the El Paso Fire Department and Texas Gas Service to assist El Paso ISD facilities workers with an investigation involving the presence of carbon monoxide. The campus has since been deemed safe. El Paso ISD extends gratitude to local first responders, law enforcement officers and utility officials for their swift action in ensuring the safety of our students and staff during the precautionary evacuation. The district also commends parents for their patience and understanding in picking up their children at Navarrete Middle School, where students were taken after leaving Clendenin."

Update: The first report of carbon monoxide came in at 11:57 a.m., according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson.

People on campus reported smelling gas. Emergency crews responded and investigated and the scene was secured, according to first responders.

No hazards were identified and no one was injured, officials tell ABC-7.

EPISD is expected to release more information about when activities will resume soon.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students at Clendenin Elementary School are being sent home after the presence of carbon monoxide was detected at the school.

Information is limited at this time. The school sent out a message alerting parents to the situation.

Clendenin Elementary School is located in Central El Paso.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about the cause of the carbon monoxide and the estimated time for a fix.