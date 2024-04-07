Man arrested in connect to fatal Red Sands shooting Thanksgiving weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Angel Gallardo was taken into custody and charged with Murder for the fatal shooting at Red Sands Thanksgiving weekend.

Shooting victim, 19-year-old Mauricio Elias, died at the hospital from his injuries.

It happened November 24, 2023, at around 9:15 P.M.

Two other gunshot victims were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Fugitive Apprehension Unit, and the Peter John Herrera TRU Team successfully located Angel Gallardo and took him into custody on April 6, 2024.

Gallardo was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on charges of Murder, with a set bond of 1 million dollars.