Dry-line dynamics: Fire risks and windy week ahead

Happy Saturday, and may the fourth be with you.

El Paso is expected to reach a high of 90°F, while Las Cruces will see temperatures around 88°F.

A back door cool front is swiftly moving southward, likely reaching the Sac Mountains and northern Sierra/Otero Counties shortly after daybreak.

This moisture influx is anticipated to dissipate rapidly with the onset of afternoon west winds, resulting in cumulus buildups in Otero/Hudspeth Counties but minimal chances of rainfall.

Additionally, a shortwave trough over the northern Baja is forecasted to sweep through in the afternoon, bringing high clouds and increased winds.